Three Rivers Public Health Department confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction Tuesday afternoon.
A Washington County woman in her 90s and a Saunders County woman in her 50s tested positive for the illness. The health department has initiated the contact investigation and will have more information for the community as soon as it becomes available, Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release. Both individuals are in self-isolation and under observation.
The woman in her 90s is the third case to be identified in Washington County.
On Monday, a couple in their 60s tested positive. They had traveled to New York in early March and began feeling ill March 17. They have been self-isolating at home since March 18.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms — a fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat — or develop symptoms are asked to call their health care provider and notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Those feeling sick should call ahead before going to a medical provider or an emergency room.
