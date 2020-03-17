Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Tuesday a possible exposure to COVID-19 in its district.
The health department reported a man in his 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Dollar General in Hooper. The man is a Knox County resident who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of the illness. He is self-isolating at home.
At this time, the only known community exposure within the Three Rivers Public Health district, which is considered low risk is:
Saturday, March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper.
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however the health department encourages the individuals who might have been at the Dollar Store in Hooper on the above date and time to monitor yourself for the onset of fever and/or respiratory symptoms for 14 days, which would be through March 28. If you develop symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and inform them of your exposure and symptoms for further direction.
