Several entities, including Three Rivers Public Health Department, Washington County and the City of Blair, will host a press conference Thursday morning to address the recent report of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing, Blair Mayor Rich Hansen, Blair City Administrator Rod Storm, Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas and Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Dethlefs will answer questions.
The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. at Blair City Council Chambers and will be limited to 10 people, including media. It will also be livestreamed at http://blairnebraska.org/605/Public-Information
