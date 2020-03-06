Three are individuals advance to KC State Free Throw Contest
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
A total of three area individuals advanced to the 2020 Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Contest with top performances at the Regional Final contest held on March 1 in Audubon
Missouri Valley’s Layton Maasen earned a first place finish, as he connected on 18-25 chances, while Daxton Myler just missed, sinking 14-25 for third place in his age division.
Missouri Valley’s Cale Cunard dialed in and drained 21-25 chances for first place in his age division.
Woodbine’s Addyson Harris earned a first place finish, as she connected on 14-25 chances for first place in her age division.
The Knights of Columbus State Free Throw contest will be held on Saturday, April 4 at Des Moines Area Community College in Boone.
