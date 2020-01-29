The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group District Speech contest was held on Jan. 25 at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor.
The student groups who received Division I ratings advance to the Large Group State Speech Festival on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Waukee High School in Waukee.
West Harrison Results
• *Group Improv, Division I: Maren Evans, Kayla Lynch, McKenna Waldron.
• *Group Improv, Division I: Riley Acker, Jayden Kraft, Jeff Perry, Mikey Peterson.
• Ensemble Acting, Division II: Maren Evans, Jayden Kraft, Kayla Lynch.
Logan-Magnolia Results
• *Musical Theatre, Division I: Misty Rose, Evelyn Gomez.
• Group Improv, Division II: Kara Hinsdale, Shelby Underwood, Noah Bock, Kaleb Diggins.
• Choral Reading, Division II: Kaleb Diggins, Misty Rose, Paige Holmgren, Mitchell Rose, Evelyn Gomez, Noah Bock, Trevor Guyett, Abby Leonard, Maeley Rosengren, Shelby Underwood, Kara Hinsdale.
• Ensemble Acting, Division II: Paige Holmgren, Trevor Guyett, Jarus Perelman.
*Advances to Large Group State Speech Festival
