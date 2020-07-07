The familiar yellow Barracuda swim caps are back in action.
Blair Swim Team athletes and head coach Grace Lueders returned to the Blair Municipal Pool for practice in mid-June, though their 2020 season will be unlike any other summer schedule. Coronavirus precautions will cut out the team's meets at home and on the road, but the Barracudas are still getting in their laps on Thursday and Friday mornings.
“I just like seeing all of the kids,” coach Isabelle Kaeding said. She led drills with Ashley Clary on Thursday. “I'm glad they actually get to do something.”
The practice season is to run through the end of the July with about 40 kids taking part, a number Kaeding said the swim team is proud of. Young beginners and highly skilled swimmers took part Thursday, making their way back and forth in their lanes, working on their stroke technique.
The Blair Municipal Pool opened in mid-June and is open to the public 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
