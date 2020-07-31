11U Cubs win state title
The age 11 and younger Blair Cubs baseball team claimed the Nebraska USSSA Major/AAA State Tournament title Sunday with a 13-12 come-from-behind win.
The Cubs trailed Bennington Blue 12-3 through three innings and only avoided falling by run rule with a two-out, four-run rally during the bottom of the fourth frame. Later, the champs had to work against the Badgers and the time limit, tying the game at 12. A bases-loaded walk earned the victory.
“It was an awesome weekend and we never expected to be here. We hoped to get to the final four,” Blair coach Ross Tessendorf said. “The Cubs players never quit and kept competing. This was a fantastic team win for the Cubs.”
Nine of the 11 Blair players recorded hits to win the championship game.
To reach the final, however, the Cubs worked through a single-elimination bracket with wins against the Columbus Mariners, Hastings Brickyard Bombers and Gretna Green. In the 7-6 semis win against the Green, Brooks Ray pushed across the go-ahead run, represented by baserunner Jaxon Logan, on a sacrifice fly. Devin Larson had previously stolen home to tie the game.
Blair also beat the Bombers 13-5 and the Mariners 11-3 in previous rounds. In Friday's pool play, it bested the Bombers 6-4 and the Lincoln Rebels 24-4.
More Cubs teams finish seasons
The Blair Cubs 13U and 8U Purple baseball teams had their seasons come to a close at state tournaments last weekend.
The 13U squad lost in the quarterfinal round of their bracket, finishing the season 13-11-1.
The 8U team, meanwhile, went 7-6-1 in 2020.
Fort Calhoun teams earn wins
Fort Calhoun youth baseball teams earned wins this summer, according to their GamerChanger stat-keeping webpages.
The age 13 and younger team was 6-9 as of July 18. Its most recent win was a back-and-forth 9-8 game against the Suburban Stampede Green.
The 12U Fort Calhoun team won a July 23 game against the Elkhorn Crusaders 10-6, while the 10U Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization team beat Wahoo 14-11 this month.
Blair softball teams compete
Blair softball teams listed on the GameChanger stat-keeping website recently picked up wins.
The Blair Swings 12U team was 10-3 as of July 21. Its most recent win came by an 11-0 score against the Nebraska Quakes.
The Diamonds 10U team picked up its most recent win July 20 against the EAA Elkhorn Edge. That victory came by 5-1 score.
The Chaos 11U team, meanwhile, is 20-13-1, according to GameChanger.
Blair 14U team earns 6 wins
The Blair Bears 14U baseball team is 6-12-1 this season, according to its GameChanger online profile.
The Bears have won games against the Nebraska Rockets, Panthers RC, Omaha Royals, Bellevue Bruins Grey, Elkhorn Diamondbacks and the Council Bluffs Spartans. Declyn Otte notched four RBIs in the Bears' 13-1 Sunday win against the Rockets.
YMCA, Blair FC to host soccer camp
The Blair Family YMCA and Blair Football Club (FC) are hosting a youth soccer camp Tuesday through Aug. 7.
The camp is for ages 4-13 and will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Blair FC Fields at the Youth Sports Complex. Non-Blair FC players can register online at blairymca.org, while FC players can go to the Blair FC Facebook page for a direct, signup link.
— Staff reports
