Cubs teams compete at state
Two Blair Cubs baseball teams competed at state last weekend.
The age 10 and younger AAA Cubs completed their season with a 10-9 second-round loss to the top-seeded Jr. Pride. They led 9-7, but wound up surrendering three late runs.
Every Blair player accounted for a hit, while Brooks Ray stood out on defense with two diving catches in the outfield.
The Cubs reached the second round with a 16-3 win against the Gretna Green. Lane Christensen led the way with three hits, while Tucker Storjohann, Brevin Leggott and Andrew Smutny had two each.
In pool play, the 10U squad lost games by 7-6 and 10-7 scores. Jaxon Logan and Devin Larson were among the players who performed well at the plate.
The 8U Black Cubs also competed at state, securing a 11-5 win against the Gretna Black. They, ultimately, came up short in the second round as well, falling to Grand Island.
Blair to host Little League tourney
Blair Little League will host the Nebraska Northern Area Tournament beginning today on Wederquist and Eagle Fields at the Youth Sports Complex.
Here's a list of the Majors and Minors Division games scheduled to be played:
Today
6 p.m., Hillside Little League Majors vs. Memorial Little League, Wederquist Field
7 p.m., Memorial Little League Minors vs. Blair Little League, Eagle Field
8 p.m., Keystone Little League Majors vs. Blair Little League, Wederquist Field
Saturday
3 p.m., Memorial Minors vs. Hillside, Wederquist
5:30 p.m., Memorial Majors vs. Blair, Wederquist
8 p.m., Keystone Majors vs. Hillside, Wederquist
Sunday
1 p.m., Memorial Majors vs. Keystone, Wederquist
3:30 p.m., Blair Majors vs. Hillside, Wederquist
6 p.m., Blair Minors vs. Hillside, Wederquist
— Staff reports
