Blair Peewee football picks up win
The Blair Peewee Youth Football team scored two first-quarter touchdowns and held on for a 12-7 win against the Boys & Girls Club on Sunday at Blackburn High School Stadium in Omaha.
The third- and fourth-grade team improved to 1-1 in Great Plains Youth Football League play with the win.
The Bears notched their first score on a long Devin Larson run from near midfield before Eric Welte returned a kickoff for a touchdown minutes later. The two long plays gave the game its final score, 12-7.
Late in the game, Blair's Rylan Olsen picked off a Boys & Girls Club pass to shut down a drive before Larson notched the game-ending tackle well short of the end zone.
Other county football teams compete, too
In addition to the Blair Peewees, several more Arlington, Fort Calhoun and Bear teams compete in Great Plains Youth Football League divisions. They play most games Saturday and Sunday.
Here is how those teams have fared so far this season:
• The Fort Calhoun Jr. Midget team is 2-0 after dominate wins against Missouri Valley — 30-6 — and Waverly — 27-0.
• The Blair seventh-grade team bested Millard North on Sunday, 20-0.
• The Arlington Jr. Midget squad, meanwhile, beat Blair 26-12 and Logan View 12-0 to start the season.
• The Blair sixth grade Jr. Midget team lost its first game to Arlington.
• The Blair fifth-grade Jr. Midget team is 0-2 with losses to Douglas County West and Fremont Bergan
• The Arlington Peewee team is 0-2 after losing its most recent game 12-6 to Logan View.
— Staff reports
