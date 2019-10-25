Fort Calhoun JH Volleyball

The Fort Calhoun junior high volleyball team recently finished its season with a tournament title at Logan View High School.

 Courtesy Photo from Tami Wells

Fort Calhoun JH volleyball team wins tourney

The Fort Calhoun junior high volleyball team won its season-closing tournament Saturday.

The Pioneers won the Logan View Tournament, earning a plaque for their efforts.

Fort Calhoun played matches from Sept. 19 through Saturday, hosting games against Douglas County West, Fremont Bergan, Wahoo and Yutan. It hosted its own tournament on Sept. 28 against Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood and Conestoga.

Blair FC teams play

Blair Football Club (FC) soccer teams continued play last week with at least one team closing its season.

The Wildcats girls team closed its season with a tie against Bennington, according to the club's social media page. The Dynamo boys squad also wrapped up its season.

The Blair FC Power squad, meanwhile, topped a Fremont squad recently.

— Staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.