BYSA Classic champions crowned
The three-day Blair Youth Softball Association (BYSA) Classic ended Sunday with the Fremont Avalanche and the Blair Flames earning tournament titles.
The Avalanche defeated the Omaha Central Lady Eagles 4-3 to win the 16/18U championship. They bested top-seeded Arlington 5-0 in the semifinals.
Arlington, meanwhile, finished the weekend tourney 3-1 with a perfect 3-0 pool play record. The Eagles topped the Elkhorn Edge (6-2), Fremont (2-0) and the Millard United All-Stars (17-0).
The Omaha Lady Diamonds won Sunday's 16/18U consolation bracket.
In age 14 and younger play, the Flames bested Arlington 9-1 to earn the Classic title. They also beat Hitters Choice of Omaha 9-1 Sunday, finishing with a perfect 6-0 record for the weekend.
In pool play, Blair beat the Elkhorn Edge (10-1), the Suburban Legends (4-0), the Keystone Cobras (5-4) and the Fremont Force Black (12-0).
Arlington, meanwhile, earned a spot in the 14U championship bracket with four pool play wins and two in bracket play. The Eagles topped Bennington (14-4) and the Lincoln Lightning Red (9-7) for a title shot against the Flames.
The Blair Blaze and Blair Rebelz also competed in the BYSA Classic, dropping their first games of Sunday's consolation bracket play.
The Rebelz also went 1-2 in pool play, topping Bennington 5-4. The Blaze, meanwhile, were 0-2-1, tying the Lincoln Lightning Red 4-4 at the Blair Youth Softball Complex.
The Elkhorn Edge won the 14U consolation bracket with a 6-1 victory against the Suburban Legends.
Blair Cubs team wins tourney
While the Blair Cubs' age 8 and younger squad competed in its home Bash Tournament, the Cubs 12U Purple squad went 5-0 and won a tourney on the road last weekend.
The 12U squad bested the Omaha Royals 8-0, the Peak Performance Prospects 5-2 and the Bellevue Bruins White 7-2 to earn first place in bracket play.
14U Grizzlies off to strong start
The Blair Grizzlies age 14 and younger baseball team is off to a strong start this season.
The Grizzlies are 9-4, according to the team's Facebook page. In its most recent game, the squad scored 15 runs on 11 hits in a 15-0 victory against Memorial.
— Staff reports
