Blair FC Fury goes 3-0
Weather and field conditions cost the age 12 and younger Blair Football Club (FC) Fury soccer team a championship game appearance, but not the championship.
The Fury earned the Just for Girls Fall Invitational title in Des Moines, Iowa, on goal differential. The 3-0 Blair squad scored nine goals, while allowing only one on Sept. 21-22. It defeated teams from Urbandale, Iowa, Minneapolis and Kansas City.
County teams compete in GPYFL
Great Plains Youth Football League teams have just one more week left of regular season games left.
On Sunday, Washington County teams went 5-1 during their second-to-last week games.
The Blair Youth Football sixth-grade team won in a rout at Dana College. The Bears topped the CMC Panthers 39-0.
The Blair fifth-grade team had similar success, earning a 36-6 win against the Panthers.
Fort Calhoun and Arlington Jr. Midget teams also earned victories. The Pioneers beat Tekamah-Herman 30-8, while the Eagles topped North Bend 16-8.
Arlington's Peewee division team also topped North Bend, but by a 26-0 score. The Blair Bears came up just short to the Gross Jr. Cougars of Omaha, 20-12.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.