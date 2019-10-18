Otte 8th-grade football goes unbeaten
The Otte Blair Middle School eighth-grade football team finished its season unbeaten Monday at Krantz Field.
The Bears topped Columbus 36-0 in the finale. They finished with a 6-0 record for the season.
GPYFL season ends for area teams
The Great Plains Youth Football League has come to a close for Washington County teams.
The Blair Youth Football fifth-grade team dropped a 55-24 championship game to the Norris Screaming Eagles on Sunday. The Bears had defeated the CMC Panthers 22-12 to reach the final.
In the grades 3-4 Peewee division, Arlington defeated Blair 14-12 in the season finale. The Norris Screaming Eagles Black team, meanwhile, won the title game 33-16.
While there is still a championship tilt to be played in the Jr. Midget division, the Fort Calhoun and Arlington teams capped their years Sunday. Fort Calhoun lost a 36-24 game to the Glenwood (Iowa) Lil Rams Black team, but the Arlington squad topped the Logan-Magnolia Panthers 28-22.
Blair FC teams compete
Several Blair Football Club (FC) soccer teams competed in games last week.
On Sunday, the Blair FC Fury finished league play with a 1-1 draw at Tranquility Park in Omaha. It competed in the Nebraska League's 12-year-old girl Premier division this fall.
As of Tuesday, Blair's boys and girls teams competing in the Nebraska League have gone a combined 8-9-5 with 67 goals scored. The age 14 girls Power team won 3-2 on Sunday.
The Lightning squad capped its 8-3 season with a 3-0 win on Saturday. The Blair FC Warriors, meanwhile, earned a tie.
The Thunder also capped its league play with a 5-5 tie against SOFC, according to the Blair FC Facebook page.
Blair Swim Team gets ready for meet
The Blair Family YMCA Barracudas will be preparing for a road meet during the next week.
The Blair Swim Team travels to a Beatrice swim meet on Oct. 26. The swimmers are able to enter four individual events and two relays during the competition.
— Staff reports
