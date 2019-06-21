Chaos earn 2nd at state softball
The Blair Chaos age 10 and younger softball team finished second out of 28 teams June 7-9 at the Nebraska USA Class C1 District Tournament in Bennington.
The Chaos squad fell to the David City Diamonds 8-2 to in the championship game, but won eight games to reach it.
Blair earned a victory in its opener before falling into the elimination bracket. That's where the team went on its run to qualify for the Class C State Tournament, which is June 28-30 in Hastings.
Cubs 12U Purple win home Bash
The age 12 and younger Blair Cubs Purple baseball team stayed home last weekend and won its home Bash tournament Sunday.
The Purple squad won three games on Father's Day to wrap up the tourney, according to the Cubs Facebook page.
The 12U Black squad, meanwhile, went 1-1 in pool play at the CIS Dimaond Classic in Des Moines, Iowa. The 8U Black fell just short against the River City Owls on Father's Day.
10U Cubs go 2-2 in Papillion
The 10U Blair Cubs baseball team went 2-2 Friday through Sunday at the Papillion Days Open Tournament.
Blair topped the Millard Battle Black 9-7 and the Papillion Storm Chasers Blue 20-9 during the event. Against Millard, Jaxon Logan, Nate Murray and Ty Tessendorf each tallied two hits.
A day later against the Storm Chasers, the Cubs totaled 17 hits. Tessendorf had four, while both Lane Christensen and Tucker Storjohann had three. Devin Larson had a homer.
In the Cubs' Papillion tourney losses, Murray had a hit against the Omaha Pacesetters, while Calvin Johnk pitched four scoreless innings against the Battle Black in Sunday's bracket play.
To open its week of play, Blair lost to the Gretna Gold 13-12. Andrew Smutny and Larson had two hits apiece.
Otte student helps soccer team win Cup
Otte Blair Middle School eighth-grader Asher Shillcutt recently helped his Sporting OFC U14 Elite soccer team win the Nebraska State Cup championship.
Shillcutt, the son of Lance and Sasha Shillcutt of Blair, and his team advanced to play in the US Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships in Saginaw, Mich., which begins today.
— Staff reports
