Blair freshmen take 3rd at state
As reported in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune, the Blair team competing in last weekend's Freshman State Softball Tournament in Lincoln finished third.
The team of incoming sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders went 6-2. It was coached by Blair High School softball players Tory Villotta — who is transferring in from Omaha Marian — Lina Scott and Sydney Chance.
The Blair squad consisted of players Jerzie Janning, Jordan Wolfe, Allyson Lynch, Taylor Larson, Cailey Anderson, Tessa Villotta, Makena Gibson, Leah Chance, Bria Scott, Claire Mann, Sophia Wrich and Jackie Johnson.
Blair Swim Team takes 1st at conference
The Blair Swim Team finished its East Husker Conference Meet in first place on July 20 in West Point.
The team, coached by Ashley (Jennings) Clary and Grace Lueders, won multiple medals and ribbons for their efforts. Ryleigh Schroeter and Colin Busboom received a high-point trophy for earning the most points in their respective classes.
The Blair Family YMCA Swim Team's fall-winter season is set to begin Sept. 8, according to the 2019 fall program guide. For more information, contact the YMCA at 402-533-9622.
— Staff reports
