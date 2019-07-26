Grizzlies finish 6th
The Blair age 14 and younger Grizzlies baseball team closed its season with a sixth-place finish at the USSSA State Tournament.
The Grizzlies were 2-2 at state and finished with a 24-8-3 record.
Blair Swim Team closes season
The Blair Swim Team completed its 2019 summer season with its conference meet last Saturday.
Blair competed in the East Husker Conference Meet in West Point. The Barracudas won multiple medals and trophies.
Little League state finals take place in Blair
Though both Blair Little League baseball teams finished up their state tournament runs Saturday, bracket play continued Sunday and into Monday for the championship games.
In those Major Division and Minor Division games, Kearney Little League swept Memorial Little League. Kearney won the Minors game 4-3, while the Majors won 13-5 to become state champions.
— Staff reports
