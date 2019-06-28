The Blair Flames age 13 and younger softball team recently earned a second-place trophy after playing 11 games in three days. They are, front row, from left, Makena Gibson, Shelby Wolff, Reese Beemer, Audie Keeling and Sophia Wrich. Second row: Greta Galbraith, Nessa McMillen, Allyson Lynch, Amber Gochanour and Kalli Ulven. Back row: Layne Beemer, Jordan Lynch and Chris Ulven. Not pictured: Peyton McCabe and Claire Mann.