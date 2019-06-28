Flames softball team takes 2nd at state
The Blair Flames age 13 and younger softball team played 11 games in three days, June 14-16, finishing second at the USA B State tournament.
The Flames lost their second game of the tournament and had to battle back through a tough elimination bracket to reach the finals. Coach Chris Ulven said his Blair squad was at the ballpark well past midnight both Friday and Saturday nights, playing five games in a row at one point Sunday.
The Flames wound up battling all the way back, but fell by one run in the championship bout.
“They were exhausted, sore, bleeding and learned they can push themselves past what they thought was their limit,” Ulven said of his players. “I have never been more proud of them than I was on Sunday for their will to win and desire to keep going.”
The Flames, who were the USSSA 12U Class B champs last summer, will now play in the 14U state tournament this weekend.
Arlington swim team competes in 1st meet
The 29-member Arlington summer swim team started its season June 19 in North Bend.
The first of seven meets for the swimmers, ages 7-16, was highlighted by a second-place finish earned by the age 8 and younger kickboard relay team. Kellen Jensen, Abigail Schakat, Gemma Fullner and Derek Franzluebbers competed in that race.
Franzluebbers, Fullner and Jensen teamed up with Everett Jensen to also finish third in the innertube relay in North Bend.
The Arlington swimmers will prepare for future meets with Monday through Friday practices at the Arlington Swimming Pool. Future meets include those in West Point, Tekamah, Blair and Dodge. Coaches for the team are Jerusha Franzluebbers, and Jennifer and Addie Schiemann.
— Staff reports
