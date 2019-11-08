Blair Swim Team wins 20 races at Beatrice
The Blair Swim Team finished with 20 event wins Oct. 26 at the Beatrice YMCA Zombie Splash meet.
Ryleigh Schroeter, 13, was the most successful Barracuda, winning four individual events, while Jane Busboom, 12, won three. Schroeter won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.7 seconds, the 100 fly in 1:08, the 100 freestyle in 1:02.5 and the 200 IM in 2:40.9.
Busboom, meanwhile, won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:33.01, the 100 backstroke in 1:14.6 and the 200 backstroke in 2:38.8.
Blair's Colin Busboom won two events as did Lillian Lefeber. Busboom won the 25-yard fly and breaststroke in his age group, while Lefeber won the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle in her category. Gabriella Roche (100 backstroke), Kaydence Cihacek (200 freestyle), Nikita Churchill (200 freestyle), Allie Czapla (100 breaststroke), Aaron Swanson (100 freestyle) and Aubrey Lefeber (200 breaststroke) won individual events as well.
Three Barracuda relay teams were also victorious. Lillian Lefeber, Czapla, Schroeter and Roche combined for the 200-yard medley relay and won in 2:12.6. Aubrey Lefeber, Kate Faue, Bella Roche and Jane Busboom, meanwhile, won the 100 free relay in 1:42.9.
Gabriella Roche, Rachael Olson, Schroeter and Lillian Lefeber won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.1, too.
The Blair Swim Team also competed Saturday at a Lincoln meet. Its home meet is schedule for Dec. 7 at the Blair Family YMCA.
Junior high boys basketball begins
Washington County's junior high basketball season has begun.
Otte Blair Middle School boys team began play Monday against Gretna Aspen Creek Middle School. The eighth-grade team plays its first home game Monday at 4:15 p.m. against Elkhorn Middle School.
The Fort Calhoun junior high basketball team also begins home play Monday. The Pioneers host Ashland-Greenwood at 5 p.m.
The Arlington junior high boys team begins play Nov. 14 against Raymond Central. The home games begin at 5:30 p.m.
— Staff reports
