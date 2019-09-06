Blair Youth Football wins Midwest Football Classic
The Blair Youth Football seventh-grade team competed in and won the Midwest Football Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bears faced off against the South Dakota Minors and Omaha Patriots, winning both. They defeated the Minors 38-0.
Blair FC soccer teams compete
Blair Football Club (FC) soccer teams recently began their fall seasons.
On Saturday, the age 11 and younger Blair FC Thunder bested a Papillion team 8-4. Two days earlier, the U10 Blair FC Lightning started its season with a 7-5 win.
The U12 Fury, meanwhile, fell just short against and Omaha FC team, 4-3.
— Staff reports
