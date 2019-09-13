5th-grade Blair volleyball team wins tourney
A Blair fifth-grade volleyball team recently competed in and won the Clarkson Invitational.
The team bested Clarkson 2-1 in the championship match.
Team members include Laynie Brown, Gueryn Kay, Mia McClain, Emmi Hall, Kate Faue, Olivia Wolf, Madeline Chikos, Graciee Sortino, Taytum Macholan and London Larsen.
Blair Optimist hosts Punt, Pass & Kick Contest
The Blair Optimist International Club Punt, Pass & Kick Contest took place Sept. 6 before the Bears' homecoming football game against York at Blair High School.
Children, largely of elementary school age, participated by punting a football, passing one and kicking one for distance. Those who earned the farthest distances would then win their age group.
For more information about the Blair Optimist International Club, go online to its Facebook page at facebook.com/BlairOptimistClub/.
Youth football teams play GPYFL games
Following a break during Labor Day weekend, Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun youth football teams returned to play Sunday in the Great Plains Youth Football League.
Three teams played Jr. Midget (grades 5-6) games Sunday. Fort Calhoun traveled to Logan-Magnolia in Iowa, earning a 28-6 victory. Blair bested the Missouri Valley Big Reds 17-0 at home and Arlington dropped a close 8-7 game in Fremont.
Blair Youth Football lost its sixth-grade game to Waverly 28-0.
In Peewee division play, the Washington County teams split their two games. Arlington won its road game against Fremont Bergan 20-12 at Midland University, while the Blair squad fell to the Norris Screaming Eagles Gold 26-22 at Dana College.
Blair FC teams compete at Centris Cup
Blair Football Club (FC) soccer teams recently competed at the Centris Cup in Gretna.
The age 10 and younger Lightning girls team earned a runner-up finish, while the Saints boys teams did the same.
Another Blair FC score posted on its official social media was a 3-1 win by the Impact squad.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.