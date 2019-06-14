Fort Calhoun 12U softball team beats DC West
The Fort Calhoun age 12 and younger softball team defeated Douglas County West last week, 6-1.
The Pioneers improved 4-0-1 with the win, according to their Logan Valley Softball League online schedule.
The softball standouts hit the road and played the Blair Blaze on Tuesday and were scheduled to host Yutan on Wednesday. Their final regular season home contest is June 19 against the West Point Storm.
14U Grizzlies take 3rd in Council Bluffs
The Blair 14U Grizzlies claimed third place out of eight baseball teams last weekend at the Omaha River City NIT Tournament in Council Bluffs.
The Grizzlies earned the right to play for third with a 12-0 victory against the Clay Center Tigers. They then went on to best the Omaha Force 13-1.
The Blair squad is coached by Allen Chaffee and Jason Berg.
10U Cubs go 2-1 in Des Moines
The Blair Cubs age 10 and younger baseball team went 2-1 last weekend at the CIS Select 30 Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Cubs defeated the Norwalk Warriors and the Midwest Pride Black to reach the Gold Division bracket, where they were 13-7 despite Lane Christensen and Andrew Smutny's two hits each.
In the 8-6 win against the Warriors, Christensen had three hits, while Tucker Strojohann had two.
Brevin Leggot, meanwhile, had three hits in the 20-5 win against the Midwest Pride. Nate Murray, Ty Tessendorf, Christensen and Storjohann added two hits each. Both Storjohann and Tessendorf made the all-tournament team for their efforts.
Several more Cub baseball teams were in action last week. The 12U Purple squad finished as the Diamond Duel NIT runner-up, while the 8U Purple squad bested Gretna 9-2, according to the Blair Cubs Facebook page.
— Staff reports
