Blair, NE (68008)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.