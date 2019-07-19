Fort Calhoun softball team wins state title
Fourteen teams vied for the Class D Nebraska USA Softball age 10 and younger championship, but just one Fort Calhoun squad earned it.
The 10U Pioneers defeated the Oakland Rockets 9-1 Sunday in Hastings for the title. They finished the tournament 5-0.
Fort Calhoun faced the Aurora Edge 10-6 during the first round before topping the Pinnacle Bank Synergy 6-5 in the second. Wins against the Waverly Heat Black — 8-5 — and Oakland — 9-2 — pushed it into the title game, again, against the Rockets.
The team was coached by Brett Greenough, Madison Reed, Lianne Reed and Mark Pearson.
A second Fort Calhoun softball team, the 9U squad, also competed in the Class D tournament. It lost games to older competition 9-4, 12-4 and 11-1.
Little League teams qualify for state
Two Blair Little League teams won Sunday Northern Area Tournament games on Wederquist Field to earn state tournament berths.
The Blair Majors and Minors squads advanced to this weekend's state tournament, which was moved to the Blair Youth Sports Complex after Kearney flooding. Play began Thursday and will continue through Monday.
In the Minors' 7-6 victory last Sunday, Jake Baker provided the walk-off winner.
14U Grizzlies go 2-2 at state
The age 14 and younger Blair Grizzlies baseball team finished its Nebraska state tournament 2-2 last weekend.
For their efforts, Grizzlies Eli Morgan and Joseph Rodriguez were recognized as their team's All-State Showcase nominees, according to the USSSA website.
The Grizzlies were 1-1 during pool play with a 14-7 loss to the EAA Select Blue, but also a 6-5 win against the Gretna Thunder Black.
In its bracket, Blair also went 1-1. The Grizzlies beat the La Vista Panthers 2-1 before a 10-1 loss to the Grand Island River Dogs. Ethan Baesler and Hayden Berg pushed across a run each against La Vista.
According to its online GameChanger account, Blair's record is 24-8-3. The 10U Grizzlies finished 8-10-1, the 9U Purple squad was 5-9 and the 9U Orange squad was 3-10.
12U Cubs end season
The age 12 and younger Blair Cubs Black baseball team went 2-1 in last weekend's state tournament.
The top-seeded Cubs were 2-0 during pool play with a 5-4 win against the UBA Gladiators and a 10-5 victory against the Bennington Badgers Black. Then, during bracket play, they dropped a 11-2 game to the Gladiators.
Carter Saylor and Oliver Ladehoff were the Blair team's All-State Showcase nominees, according to the USSSA website.
— Staff reports
