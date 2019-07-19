The age 10 and younger Fort Calhoun softball team won the Class D State Championship on Sunday in Hastings. The Pioneers are, front row, Izzy Greenough. Middle row, from left: Sophie Weeks, Lilly Kitto, Raeann Massey, Lyla Pearson, Emily Warfield, Bella Reed and Jordan Tucker. Back row: Coach Brett Greenough, assistant coach Madison Reed, coach Lianne Reed, Erika BenSalah, Bryanna Bender, Maelie Nelson and coach Mark Pearson.