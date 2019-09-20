Youth football teams go 4-2 in GPYFL
Washington County youth football teams went 4-2 over the weekend in Great Plains Youth Football League games.
Blair Youth Football's fifth- and sixth-grade teams beat Waverly squads. The fifth-graders beat Waverly 8-0, while the sixth-graders knocked off the Waverly Vikings Black 24-16.
In Junior Midget action, Fort Calhoun topped the Jr. Pride 8-0, while the Norfolk Rampage topped Arlington 32-12.
The Eagles' peewee team, meanwhile, topped the Rampage 20-6. The Jr. Pride peewee squad beat Blair 12-6.
Blair FC teams pick up wins
Blair Football Club (FC) soccer teams have recently picked up wins.
The Wildcats girls team earned a 7-2 victory to open its season.
The Blair FC Lightning went 1-1 last week. They beat Bennington 6-2, but lost a 2-1 match to the DPA Pride.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.