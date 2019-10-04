This Week's Youth Sports

Fort Calhoun boy golfs as Student of the Year
Owen Dougherty of Fort Calhoun was one of 16 young golfers to participate Sept. 27 during the 10th Annual Steve Hogan Memorial golf tournament at Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Dougherty earned the opportunity through his selection as a 2019 Student of the Year by Hogan's Junior Golf Heroes DBA The First Tee of Omaha. According to an invitation to the Dougherty family, the organization chooses its Students of the Year based on nine core values: Honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility, courtesy, confidence, judgment, sportsmanship and perseverance.
GPYFL teams conclude regular season
The Great Plains Youth Football League regular season is complete.
Washington County teams played their finales Sunday and will begin the playoffs Saturday and Sunday. The Blair peewee will enter those playoffs on the heels of a 20-0 win against the Elkhorn Attack. The Arlington team, meanwhile, fell just short 21-18 to the West Point Jr. Cadets during the last week of the schedule.
In Jr. Midget play, Fort Calhoun topped the Auburn Bulldogs 41-26. Arlington fell to West Point 22-12.
Blair's fifth grade and sixth grade teams went 0-2 at Norris. The fifth-graders lost 36-24, while the sixth-graders took a 40-12 loss heading into their GPYFL playoff bracket.
Blair FC team wins
A Blair Football Club (FC) soccer team won Saturday morning in Lincoln.
The Thunder boys team won its match 7-3.
— Staff reports
