Blair swimmers medal in Lincoln
Adriana Hernandez, Lillian Lefeber, Rachael Olson and Kaydence Cihacek of the Blair Swim team combined for a first-place finish in the 200-yard free relay Nov. 3 at the Dolphin ThankSwimming event in Lincoln.
The age 15 and older victory — in 2:04.7 — was one of eight Barracuda wins during the event. Ryleigh Schroeter and Jane Busboom, meanwhile, won two each in individual events.
Schroeter was first in the age 13-14 100 fly and 100 freestyle. She clocked in at 1:10.7 and 1:02.9, respectively.
Busboom was first in the age 11-12 50 backstroke and breaststroke. She finished the backstroke in 33.4 and the breaststroke in 41.5.
Hannah Huenink, Jacob Hanson, Lillian Lefeber and Colin Busboom also won events. Huenink claimed the age 10 and younger 50 backstroke in 41.9, while Hanson won the age 11-12 50 backstroke in 38.5.
Lefeber was first in the 100 backstroke for the age 15 and older division and Colin Busboom won the age 8 and younger 25 breaststroke.
Several more Blair YMCA team swimmers earned second-place finishes. Those included Nikita Churchill, Bailey Batenhorst, Lauren Hutsell, Destany Ludwig, Grant Hutsell, Emmett Lefeber, Jackson Murphy, Henley Arbaugh, Zach Quick, Khachik Yeliazyau, Aaron Swanson, Emmett Lefeber and Riley Batenhorst.
— Staff reports
