12 Blair swimmers earn gold
Twelve Blair Swim Team athletes won individual events Nov. 9 during the CYSC Bootcamp Meet at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Jane Busboom and Emmett Lefeber were the most successful Barracudas, winning four events apiece. Ryleigh Schroeter and Jacob Hanson, meanwhile, won three races each.
Emma Hernandez won two events and seven more Blair swimmers won one. They were Colin Busboom, Adriana Hernandez, Hannah Huenink, Lauren Hutsell, Connor Leehy, Lillian Lefeber and Keaton Voster.
The Barracudas home meet is Dec. 7 at the Blair Family YMCA.
— Staff reports
