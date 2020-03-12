Blair, Arlington take part in Fort Calhoun JH wrestling tourney
The Otte Blair Middle School and Arlington junior high wrestling teams visited the Pioneers of Fort Calhoun on March 6 for a tournament.
The Bears were 73-38 in their matches, while Fort Calhoun was 18-23 and Arlington was 14-21.
Blair's tournament champions were Henry Sullivan, Degan Dresden, Hudson Loges, Karter Scott, Brock Templar, Ben Matzen, Ethan Baessler, Atticus Dick, Laik Young, Tyler Hume, Noah Kuefler and Triston Clausen.
The Pioneers' AJ Duros won the 100- to 106-pound division by pin. McKenzi LeColst was second at the 74-85 weight class.
Arlington's Trey Hill won the 88- to 97-pound class by 4-0 decision.
Photos from the junior high tournament were published in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune.
Basketball Club, YMCA offer free clinic
The Blair Basketball Club and the Blair Family YMCA are joining forces to host a free basketball clinic for girls and boys in kindergarten through seventh-grade on March 28.
The Warwick Workouts clinic will have hour-long sessions throughout the day for different age groups. Registration is available online at blairyouthsports.org.
Arlington JH team finishes hoops season
The Arlington junior high girls basketball team recently concluded its winter season.
“The team worked very hard this season to pick up some wins at the C, B and A levels,” the Eagles' Cailyn Johnson said. “We look forward to their future success on the court.”
The squad's eighth-graders were Taylor Arp, Josie Borgmann, Austyn Flesner, Brooke Hilgenkamp, Grace Jones, April Klein, Lizzie Meyer, Kayli Praus, Miranda Retzlaff, Avalon Wright and student-manager Gracie Dabney.
The Arlington seventh-graders to compete on the hardwood were Hannah Goodwater, Libby Hegemann, Hailey O'Daniel, Britt Nielsen and Whitney Wollberg.
— Staff reports
