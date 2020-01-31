Otte Blair wrestling team wins tourney
The Otte Blair Middle School wrestling team dominated the Oakland-Craig Invitational on Monday, winning the team titles by scoring twice as many points as their second-place opponents.
The Bears crowned 15 weight class champions on the day. They were: Henry Sullivan, Degan Dresden, Jackson Livingston, Tyson Brown, Crayton Macholan, Brock Templar, Kalvin Kies, Ethan Baessler, Riley Wolfe, Bode Soukup, Louis Biffar, Devon Hosch, Noah Kuefler, Braden McGill and Triston Clausen.
Basketball Club hosts Hoopstock Classic
The Blair Basketball Club hosted its Hoopstock Classic girls tournament last Saturday and Sunday.
The Blair fifth-grade White squad won their bracket's title game. They did so at Otte Blair Middle School, though tournament games were played across town, including at Blair High School.
The Blair third- and eighth-grade girls added second-place finishes in their Hoopstock Classic brackets..
In addition, the Arlington Eagles were the sixth-grade Bronze A champions. The Fort Calhoun sixth-graders, meanwhile, were the Bronze C champions.
The Blair Shockers were second in the third-grade Silver Division.
Barracudas host meet Saturday
The Blair Swim Team hosts its home meet Saturday.
The Barracudas have recently competed in Norfolk and Fremont, but are back home at the Blair Family YMCA this weekend. They last hosted a meet Dec. 7
— Staff reports
