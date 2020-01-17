Blair Basketball Club teams win tourney
Two Blair Basketball Club girls teams won their brackets of the Bennington Badgers Shootout this past weekend.
The fourth- and eighth-grade squads each earned gold.
In addition, four Club boys teams earned second. The fifth-grade purple, third-grade purple and two eighth-grade teams each earned silver at the Shootout.
FCYSO Night set for Jan. 24
Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization (FCYSO) basketball players will be admitted to the Fort Calhoun High School Pioneers' home games against Conestoga for free on Jan. 24.
FCYSO Night has also occurred for wrestlers this season. During the Jan. 24 basketball games, however, the boys teams will be introduced to the crowd.
The high school girls game begins at about 6 p.m. before the boys' at 7:30.
AYS summer softball registration opens
Arlington Youth Sports summer softball registration opened Jan. 10.
Guardians of players looking to play on the age 10 and younger, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U can sign up at arlingtonyouthsports.org. Questions can be directed by email to softball@arlingtonyouthsports.org.
The registration deadline is Jan. 31.
— Staff reports
