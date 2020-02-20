Blair Basketball Club teams compete in tourney
Blair Basketball Club teams competed at the Nothin' But Net tournament during the weekend in the Omaha area.
The fifth-grade girls Purple squad finished first at the tourney, while the third-grade White boys squad was second. Both teams' successes were promoted on the Blair Basketball Club's social media channels.
— Staff reports
