Blair Basketball Club teams win at home
The Blair Basketball Club hosted its second Hoopstock Classic Tournament in as many weeks Saturday and Sunday with multiple hometown boys teams earning medals.
The fifth-grade Purple squad earned first place, while Blair eighth-grade and third-grade teams did the same. The Club's fourth-grade Purple team was also victorious.
The Blair fourth-grade white team, meanwhile, was second on Sunday as was the eighth-grade team in the Bronze B division. The fifth-grade White team was also its bracket's runner-up.
Photos of the Hoopstock Classic championship teams can be found online at facebook.com/RealBlairBasketballClub/.
Hunter education class set for Feb. 18
A Nebraska Hunt Safe Education Class will take place Feb. 18 in Blair at Orion Archery, 1526 Washington St.
The Hunt Safe Training will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free, but will require completion of the online training portion of the instruction prior to the class.
The Feb. 18 classroom session will cover both archery and firearms and youth must be 11 to register. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to bring a completed parental release form.
The education class will focus on safety and space is limited to 25 registrations. Online registration can be completed at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/157131.
More information regarding hunter education can be found online at outdoornebraska.gov/huntereducation/.
Full traditional classroom classes are also available and can be found online at register-ed.com/programs/nebraska.
— Staff reports
