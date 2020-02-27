Area free-throw shooters advance
Basketball players Taylor Mostek, 12, Avery Baughman, 9, and Jonas Neuvirth, 11, recently competed at the district Knights of the Columbus Free Throw Contest at Fremont Bergan.
The youngsters did well enough to now advance to the regional competition. That contest is March 15 at the St. Robert Bellarmine in Omaha.
The Knights of Columbus hosted its Blair competition in January.
Basketball Club teams play in Kearney
Blair Basketball Club teams played in Kearney last weekend.
The eighth-grade boys Purple team competed, earning medals in their final tournament as a club team before high school. It capped its run with an overtime victory.
The sixth-grade Purple girls squad earned a win in Kearney, too, but also met and had its picture taken with the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.
Blair FC seeks soccer coaches
Blair Football Club (Blair FC) is seeking parent or community volunteer soccer coaches for the spring.
The organization posted the request on its Facebook page. It is looking for six coaches for teams ages 5-8.
Interested folks can email registrar@blairfc.com for more information.
— Staff reports
