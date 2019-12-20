Blair Basketball Club teams earn titles
The Blair Basketball Club had teams entered into multiple tournaments over the weekend with several notching noteworthy results.
The eighth-grade girls squad earned first place at the Bluffs Hoops Shootout in Council Bluffs, Iowa, while the third-grade boys Purple team went 4-0 and won its division of a Columbus tourney. The Purple sixth-grade boys also earned gold in Columbus, going 3-0.
The Club's fourth-grade girls team dropped it's championship game in Columbus by just a point, while the fifth-grade girls White squad took second at the Elkhorn Elite GIRLS RULE Tournament.
Another second-place finisher was the third-grade boys White squad in Council Bluffs. The sixth-grade White team was also second, but in Columbus with a 2-1 mark.
Blair Swim Team has success at home
The Blair Swim Team competed in its home meet Dec. 7, earning multiple top finishes at the Blair Family YMCA.
The following swimmers earned top-three finishes during the event: Jane Busboom, Emma Anunson, Henley Arbaugh, Colin Busboom, Kaydence Cihacek, Allie Czapla, Sophia Erickson, Ethan Funk, Addison Greenwood, Jacob Hanson, Emma Hernandez, Hannah Huenink, Grant Hutsell, Bridget Kean, Kaiya Knauss, Connor Leehy, Aubrey Lefeber, Emmett Lefeber, Lillian Lefeber, McKenna Maasen, Donovan Maggio, Lily Moore, Rachael Olson, Zach Quick, Isabella Roche, Gabriella Roche, Clayten Roth, Ryleigh Schroeter, Aaron Swanson, Brixley Vinsonhaler, Lexa Vinsonhaler and Khachik Yeliazyau.
— Staff reports
