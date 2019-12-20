Blair Basketball Club's sixth-grade Purple girls team — coached by Craig Heuton and Jeremy Sullivan — won its division of the Millard South Lady Patriots Tournament on Dec. 7. The players are, front row, from left: Kenzie Policky, Ella Bouwman, Claire Anderson, Jacy Schueth and Hannah Heuton. Back row: Addison Warner, Lily Wibbels, Allyson Sullivan and Abby Leggott.