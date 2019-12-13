Barracudas host Brent Olson Memorial Swim Meet
Sixty-four Blair Barracudas stood together and posed for a team photos Saturday at the Blair Family YMCA.
On the same day, the swim team hosted its home competition — the Brent Olson Memorial Swim Meet — with teams from Lincoln, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus in attendance. The warm pool area saw competition begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 55 events.
The event is named after former Blair Swim Team coach Brent Olson, who died in 2016. In the meet program, a tribute to the coach was printed. It read:
“As our coach, we just wanted to know how much we appreciated every sacrifice you made for us.
You helped us grow as a team as individuals. We learned that hard work really does pay off and that excellence can be achieved.
You were our biggest fan during our best moments, and our rock when we came up short of our goal.
We can only hope that we touched your life while you were her with us on this Earth as profoundly as you touched ours.
Thank you for making a difference!”
Blair Basketball Club teams place highly
Blair Basketball Club teams participated in a tournament at Millard South High School over the weekend, earning top finishes.
The sixth-grade Purple girls squad finished first in its division with a 3-0 record. The fourth-grade girls, meanwhile, earned second.
The fifth-grade girls also earned second, finishing just one point behind the championship team — the Nebraska Attack.
— Staff reports
