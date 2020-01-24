Chamber Chili Cook-off is Saturday evening at the Eagles Club
Ten challengers will take on 10 of last year’s 13 contenders for a no-holds-barred chili challenge on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The 2020 Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off is packing the Eagle’s Club from 4:30-7 p.m. with 20 contestants.
Last year, 13 competitors vied for the bragging rights earned by Scott Bade of Valley Arms, 2019 Grand Champion, with his “Colt 45 Chili,” which was also the winner of the Hottest Chili Award.
Chamber of Commerce Director Jeannie Wortman said, “The chili selections are always different each year, and the contestants closely guard their secret recipes and special ingredients.”
In addition to chili, there will be a variety of “extras” provided by the cooks for sampling. In the past, there have been cinnamon rolls, tart pies, cookies, pickles, cheeses, sour cream, and chips.
Judges Rachel Urbanski, Eric Ford, and Jonathan Moe will award competitors at 6:45 p.m., to include the 2020 Grand Champion, Second Place, Third Place, Hottest, Mildest, Best Decorations, Best Briber, and People’s Choice.
The chamber will present the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Scholarship winner, Abigail Olson, with a $500 check at 6 p.m.
Denny Smith will provide music, and the winning 50/50 ticket will be drawn at 6:30 p.m.
Funds raised at the event will be used for chamber activities, scholarships, and other community interests throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.