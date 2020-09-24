Washington County has its third reported death from COVID-19, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the most recent death. The first death, a Blair man in his 90s, was reported in April. The second death, a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, was reported Sept. 9.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health, said this death was not associated with any outbreaks within a long-tern care nursing facility.
Testing is available for those who are sick or have had close contact with a confirmed case. Visit testnebraska.com to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.