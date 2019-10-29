Blair Fire banquet
Helen Sheets, center, is pictured with the Blair Rescue members who helped save her life after she suffered cardiac arrest. Also pictured are Joe Maguire, Stephanie Kimsey, John McIntosh, Kaleb Pufer, Clint Clausen and Amie Clausen.

 Joe Burns

Helen Sheets is grateful to be alive.

On Saturday, she was able to hug and thank those responsible for saving her life after she suffered cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Sheets and her husband, Clarence, were on hand for the Blair Volunteer Fire Department's (BVFD) annual banquet at the Blair Marina.

Helen and Brad Harm, Nebraska northeast region EMS specialist, recognized the six members of the Blair Rescue squad who responded after Clarence called 911.

“Unfortunately, many times in a cardiac arrest situation, it's not always the case that we get a good outcome from it,” Harm said. “When we do get those outcomes, that's reason to celebrate and a reason to be recognized.”

Those recognized were Kaleb Puffer, John McIntosh, Joe Maguire, Stephanie Kimsey, Clint Clausen and Amie Clausen.

“They saved my life,” Helen said.

Helen was also grateful to her husband, who is a founding member of Blair Rescue.

“I'd like to say thank you to my husband for calling the rescue squad. It saved my life,” she said.

Blair Fire banquet
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard, left, presents Randy Backman with the Firefighter of the Year award Saturday during the departments annual banquet.

BVFD also recognized its members with several awards.

Randy Backman was named Firefighter of the Year, while Loren Jones was named EMT of the Year.

Jones responded to the most calls — 220 this year. Other top responders included Maguire, Dave Aten, Steve Howard and Brice Beckman.

Blair Fire banquet
Blair Rescue Chief Joe Maguire, right, presents Loren Jones with the EMT of the Year Award during the department's annual banquet Saturday night.

The department has had 778 calls so far this year and are on pace for 940, Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said.

For the first time during a banquet, a probationary member was taken off of probation. John McIntosh received his badge from his wife, Kodie, and traded his yellow helmet for a red one.

Five other members were honored for years of service. Those included:

• Wyatt Leehy, 5 years

• Amie Clausen, 5 years

• Stephanie Kimsey, 5 years

• Jim Pounds, 15 years

• Joe Leonard, 15 years

The department also honored Clair McKinnis, who has 65 years on the department. McKinnis and other 50-year members will be recognized with a plaque at the South Fire Station.

