The City of Blair marked its 150th anniversary Tuesday with a gathering in Lions Park.
There was music from a barbershop quartet and a brass quintet, a little history, cake and Mayor Rich Hansen briefly spoke. It was a nice event.
However, most were in attendance for the main function — National Night Out, a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
While we appreciate the work by those involved in this week’s event, doesn’t Blair’s 150th deserve more? It's not every day that a community marks such a milestone. Neighboring towns and others across the country have had full-blown festivals, lasting several days and including concerts, parades, historic tours, museum-like displays, reenactments and other family-friendly events.
As an example, Dallas Center, Iowa, is planning its 150th celebration in conjunction with its fall festival later this month. Events include an all school reunion, old time photo booth, town memorabilia museum, historical tour, tractor show, town trivia contest, beard contest and a quilt show, in addition to its regular events like a 5K run, pancake breakfast, parade and dodgeball tournament.
So often with events like these, planning is done months, if not years, in advance. Cities also pony up a decent amount of money to make sure the festivities go off without a hitch.
With more than four months left in the year, there is still time for Blair to celebrate even more. Blair’s 150th is a once in a lifetime event, and should be recognized in a big way. Let’s hope the city will step up and make that happen.
