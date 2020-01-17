A special program, “Sergeant Eddy, Nebraska’s Last Doughboy,” will be presented at the Missouri Valley Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The presentation is the story of World War I veteran Jess Edmisten, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 109. Presenting the program will be storyteller Craig Larson.
Larson has performed at both the Kansas and Nebraska Storytelling Festivals. In 2007, he was invited to perform at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn.
When Larson lived in Lexington, Neb., he became friends with Edmisten.
“He was a remarkable man,” Larson said. “It’s always an honor to go out and tell his story.”
The event is free and open to the public. The Missouri Valley Public Library is located at 420 E. Huron St. in Missouri Valley. Refreshments will be served.
