Social media can be quite powerful. There are amazing stories to be learned through Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. But there can be a dark side, too.
In a story that has been sweeping the nation, there has been both.
On Sept. 14, Iowa resident Carson King went viral after holding a sign on ESPN's “College GameDay” asking for donations on Venmo to pay for his “Busch Light supply.” When money unexpectedly poured in, King instead decided to give it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. Anheuser-Busch and Venmo pledged matching donations.
As of Tuesday, King had raised $1.14 million.
But then the Des Moines Register wrote a profile on King and found two offensive tweets the 24-year-old had sent when he was 16.
To his credit, King apologized about the posts before the story was even published.
However, the damage was done. Anheuser-Busch announced it was cutting ties with King, but would still match the funds raised.
The decision to delve seven years back into King's social media is questionable. What relevance did it have for a story on a guy doing something good? What would people gain from it?
In a bit of irony, critics found that reporter Aaron Calvin had multiple offensive tweets on his own Twitter account.
This story has shown the power of social media — both good and bad. What you post as a high school student could cause problems for you in the future. It shouldn't. But that's the world we live in today. You have to mindful of what you post because it all started with a tweet.
