On Thursday, the day after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a Directed Health Measure closing schools statewide until May 31 as a precaution for COVID-19, Blair Community Schools (BCS) Supt. Randy Gilson said district officials were processing the news.
In an email sent to parents, students and staff on Friday, Gilson said the district had been hoping for a return to school and he was sad to share the news that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Though Blair High School seniors won’t be back in their familiar hallways before the end of their eLearning courses May 13, they’ll get a chance to return for a traditional graduation ceremony Aug. 1.
“Students and especially seniors, we can never replace all that you have lost, but we will make every effort as a community to celebrate the graduation you deserve,” Gilson said in the email.
School officials at Arlington Public Schools (APS) and Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) are also working out the details for their seniors’ graduation ceremonies following the news of school closures until the end of May.
APS Supt. Dawn Lewis said that the district’s administration team had not yet made definitive decisions regarding graduation. She said school officials were working out details with parents and students and would provide information once decisions have been made. Graduation was scheduled for May 17.
FCCS Supt. Don Johnson said graduation was part of school officials' discussion for much of the day Thursday. He said the district is still planning to have its graduation May 9 as planned, but the district is still working on how they can do so while following safety and social distancing guidelines.
“We are still working on the details on what that might look like, but we’re definitely going to do something,” Johnson said. “We’re probably going to have something live (at the high school), and then online for family members.”
