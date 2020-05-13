On Monday, May 4, the Missouri Valley Public Library opened its doors to the public for the first time since closing them in March.
The library’s initial phase consists of opening to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library service is curbside pickup only. No curbside pickup is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
People are encouraged to “Grab and Go” with no social gatherings. Computer use is available with restrictions. Printing, copying, and faxing are available. The library’s Community Room is closed until further notice.
Since closing, the library has offered curbside service and initiated digital Story Times, available on the library’s Facebook page as well as YouTube.
The library is in the process of initiating a second phase of its reopening soon. Follow the library on Facebook and visiting its website at movalleypubliclibrary.org. Call the library at 712-642-4111 for further information.
