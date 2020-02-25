Diatoms belong to a group of simple, plant-like organisms called algae.
Like other photosynthetic green plants, diatoms can live and grow using only sunlight, water, carbon dioxide and certain minerals. They are microscopic and live in marine or fresh water where they serve as an important source of food for fish and other marine animals. They differ from other algae in that their single cells are enclosed in a hard, glasslike, silica containing shell called a frustule. They are circular or oblong in shape with the shell consisting of 2 parts that fit inside one another like a box with its lid.
There are some 5,600 species of diatoms that have been identified living today. However, some 35,000 extinct species have been identified in sediments from dried up lakes and seas that existed millions of years ago.
When the diatoms die, they sink to the bottom of the sea or lake, and over time pressure forms a deep layer of soft, siliceous sedimentary rock. On land, the accumulation of diatom shells from ancient sea beds is called diatomaceous earth. Each year, thousands of tons of it are mined for industrial use.
Diatomaceous earth has many uses such as a polishing powder, abrasive material, insulation, filler in paints and in rubber and plastic products. It is also used to prevent lumps in certain processed foods, medicines and pet litter. Because it has a structure that is made-up of tiny pores, it is also used to filter impurities from water as well as everything from beer and wine to oils and greases.
If that isn't enough, it is also used as an insecticide.
In 1867, Alfred Nobel, the famous Swedish chemist and engineer, discovered that the highly volatile explosive nitroglycerin could be made more stable if absorbed in diatomaceous earth. He patented this mixture as dynamite and became an extremely wealthy person. Upon his death he left a large sum of money that was to be used for the advancement and betterment of humanity. This money became the financial basis for the Nobel Prizes that are awarded each year by the Swedish Academy of Sciences for outstanding achievements in science and medicine as well as other selected areas of human endeavor such as literature and world peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.