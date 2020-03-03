Over the past six years, Fort Calhoun Teammates mentor Teri McKennan said she and her mentee, now a sophomore at Fort Calhoun High School, have developed a positive friendship.
"(Teammates) gives them a different perspective," she said. "We're more of a friend, and we let them lead the conversation to whatever they want to talk about … It's somebody that's there just for them."
As the Fort Calhoun Teammates program seeks mentors for its program, McKennan said it's not a significant time commitment. She spends about one hour once a week with her mentee, occasionally going to events with other mentors and mentees.
"The kids make a commitment, too," she said, in agreeing to be part of the program, so getting students matched with mentors as quickly as possible is ideal. "If you're thinking about it give it a try."
McKennan said she joined the program because there was a need six years ago, too. She said she had done similar volunteering previously with other organizations, and wanted to do something similar again.
When she began mentoring, McKennan's mentee was in elementary school, so she'd join her for recess and games. Now, McKennan said she's excited for her mentee as she begins considering colleges.
"I didn't know much about Teammates before, but it's a great program," she said. "(My mentee) was in elementary when I started, and little kids are always excited to have someone spend time with them. Now, she's older and we have more conversation, talk about the future."
At first, McKennan said, she didn't know how much of an impact she was making. But whenever she missed a meeting, she realized it was disappointing for her mentee.
"So I try to let her know ahead of time if I'm going to miss," she said. "I'd say we're friends."
McKennan said Teammates attempts to match students and mentors personalities, so they can remain together for an extended period of time to develop relationships.
"The impact goes both ways," she said, from mentor to mentee and mentee to mentor. "To see the difference it makes is just huge."
Anyone interested in being a mentor can find out more information on Teammates.org.
