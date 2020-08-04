Human medicine has had a long and complicated history.
In the early Middle Ages — 5th to the 15th centuries — the traditional belief in Christian countries was that disease was a punishment for sin. In fact, the word "pain" comes from the Latin poena, meaning punishment or penalty. Thus, even the literate classes during the Middle Ages often thought it made better sense to do penance or pray to a patron saint for a cure than to consult a doctor.
An early, if not the first, recorded medical school was the now defunct Schola Medica Salernitana started in Salerno, Italy. It opened in the 9th century and had its heyday from approximately the 11th to the 13th centuries.
There is evidence of human surgical procedures in various parts of the ancient world that date back more than 8,000 years ago. However, medical schools organized and paved the way for future advances in medical diagnoses and treatments, but they did bring another issue to the forefront, the dissection of human cadavers.
The human body has long been considered sacrosanct, and its dissection taboo. Its inclusion as part of the medical curriculum was slow in coming due to Greek customs, Roman law, and the increasingly powerful Christian churches.
The great Greek physician Galen (129-200 AD) had to dissect the Barbary macaque and other primates, assuming their anatomy was basically the same as that of humans. His ideas dominated medical education for centuries even though he got some things totally wrong.
In the late Middle Ages, medical teachers and students at Bologna University in Italy began to open human bodies, and Mondino de Luzza (1275-1326) produced the first known anatomy textbook based on human dissection. Although the dissection of human cadavers has long been the gold standard for medical school training, we are now beginning to see a big change in how anatomy is taught. The future will probably be a mix of traditional and integrative computer learning.
Currently, a few U.S. medical schools are beginning to offer their anatomy curriculum without any cadavers. Students will probe the human body using three-dimensional renderings in virtual reality, combined with physical replicas of the organs, and real patient medical images such as CT and ultrasound scans. It is thought that this will save valuable education time since the dissection of a cadaver takes a great deal of time. However, there are some drawbacks to this technology such as the awe and respect that comes from handling an actual body.
The big question, yet to be answered, is will the use of digital tools produce the same basic results as working with an actual body?
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
