The Dead Sea and its surrounding area is one of the most extraordinary places on Earth — plus, this entire region has a rich biblical history.
The sea is a long and narrow body of water that today is about 46 miles long and up to 10 miles across. Its eastern shore belongs to Jordan and the southern half of its western shore belongs to Israel. The northern half of the western shore lies within the Palestinian West Bank and has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
The Dead Sea is actually an inland lake that is the lowest point on Earth's land surface as well as being about nine times as salty as the oceans. It is fed mainly by the Jordan River at its northern end. It receives an average of 6 or 7 million tons of daily flow with no outlet for the water except through evaporation. Fortunately, the extreme heat and dry conditions of the region produce an exceptionally high rate of evaporation.
Since the 1940s, water usage along the Jordan River has steadily increased, causing the water level of the Dead Sea to slowly fall. Due to its high salt content, no fish can live in the Dead Sea, and only a few species of very hearty bacteria and algae survive there.
However, oases of palm trees and freshwater springs dot the land around the Dead Sea even though the terrain is overwhelmingly barren and rocky with mountains rising along both the eastern and western shores. During biblical times and until the 8th century, only the area around the northern basin was inhabited.
Located just 20 miles from Jerusalem, the Dead Sea has long played an important political and economic role in the Near East. In ancient times, the Dead Sea provided salt which was a valuable trading commodity. It also provided bitumen, a natural petroleum product similar to asphalt and prized for its waterproofing properties.
The Dead Sea is referred to a number of times in the Bible, and several noteworthy biblical settlements were positioned on its shores including Masada, En Gedi and Qumran. Biblical archeologists believe the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 18-19 took place in the vicinity of the Dead Sea. Columns of salt rock seen on the shores of the sea may have been the basis for the story of Lot's wife being turned into a pillar of salt by God in Genesis 19:26.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.