Firefighters saluted. A bell tolled. A final call was made. A black ribbon was draped across the Blair North Fire Station. A large U.S. flag hung from an aerial fire truck along Nebraska Street as the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery Saturday.
This was a fitting tribute to Clair McKinnis, a 66-year member of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department and charter member of the Blair Rescue Squad, who died March 2.
McKinnis joined the department in 1954 when Gordon Vinton was chief.
“They needed some help,” McKinnis told the Enterprise in 2017.
In 1963, when the call for an ambulance rescue unit in Washington County, specifically Blair, was made, McKinnis and 20 other members of the department stepped up.
As the training for rescue personnel evolved, McKinnis was there to learn and teach others.
He was a charter member of the department's board of directors. He was also instrumental in the remodel of the South Station and the planning and construction of the North Station.
If there was a need, McKinnis was there.
On Christmas morning in 1976, McKinnis was there to pull two little girls from a burning house on South Street in Blair. He was awarded the Knights of Aksarben's Heroism Award in 1978 for his efforts.
McKinnis was also helped fight some of the most iconic fires in Blair's history, including the Old Main fire on the Dana College campus and the Husker Bowl fire. In both cases, the buildings were destroyed.
McKinnis is the longest-serving member in the 150-year history of the fire department. His dedication and level of service to the community was second to none and Blair will be hard pressed to find someone of his caliber that will match those 66 years.
Thank you, Clair.
