Myrna Coyle and Gordon Glennie were married Feb. 13, 1960, in the Pisgah RLDS Church by Pastor John Lizer.
The couple has two daughters, Julie (Jim) Adams and Jodi (Eric) Juhnke, and one son, Kevin Glennie. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Myrna and Gordon have enjoyed trail riding with friends in several states. They also have enjoyed attending local dances, as well as the ballgames, programs, and plays of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A family celebration has been planned for a later date.
