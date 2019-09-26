After cold and rain put a damper on last year's event, Cassie Flesner is trying to do anything she can to bring good weather to this year's Arlington Community Church's Fall Festival.
Flesner is once again heading up the 12th annual event, set for Oct. 6.
Members of the Midwest Street Rod Association of Omaha will be sponsoring the car show for a second year. Cars will line streets surrounding Arlington City Park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"We are lucky to have them do that along with the fall festival," Flesner said.
The craft fair is also returning, with vendors set up in the auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. So far, 45 vendors have signed up to participate.
"There are lots of different vendors, some old and some new," Flesner said, noting vendors will be selling handmade items, canned items and much more. "There will be a little bit of everything."
Flesner said the craft show gets bigger every year.
"We will have a very full auditorium," she said.
Also back is one of the signature events of the Fall Festival — the homemade pie garden.
"We have been working on the pies all summer and we are pretty excited," Flesner said. "Everybody knows the community church for their pies. They taste so good."
There will also be food concessions.
Weather permitting, Flesner said there will be live music in the park featuring students from Arlington High School and other church and community members.
Games will also be set up at the park. Giant Jenga and other yard games are being planned.
"We want people to get outside and enjoy being outside at the park," Flesner said.
While the fall festival is a rain or shine event, Flesner said, if it rains, the games won't be offered.
This is Flesner's second year serving as chairperson for the Fall Festival. Having grown up in Arlington and as a member of the church and helping with the festival as part of her confirmation process, Flesner said serving as chairperson is her way of giving back after returning to the community about three years ago.
"It's nice to see it come full circle," she said.
But, Flesner said she wouldn't be able to do what she does without the support she's received.
"Working with the ladies in the church is so special," she said. "They have been doing it so long and they know the tricks of how to get things done efficiently."
They've also taught her when she needs to worry and when she doesn't.
"It's nice to know if I need help with anything, it's there," she said. "Everybody is so willing to help. It's nice to have all those people helping you They want to see you succeed."
The ACC Fall Festival is a big fundraiser for the church, Flesner said, and a good way to continue to create good relationships in the community.
A portion of the proceeds go directly to the community, Flesner said.
"In the past we have helped pay for the lights that go around the ball park and walking trail," Flesner said. "Most recently, we helped with the purchase of the welcome banners."
Proceeds also go toward ACC youth group activities.
"We are excited for this year's event," she said. "We hope this year is bigger and we can just keep going and keep supporting our community and the church."
