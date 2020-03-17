Harvey and Judy (Kamminga) Ferris are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, March 7.
The couple married on March 7, 1970.
Judy retired from WoodmenLife, and Harvey continues to farm.
The couple was honored with a private celebration by their son, John, and his wife, Jennifer, and son, Chad. Also attending the celebration were grandchildren Connor, Nolan, Hailey, and Bristol.
Congratulatory messages can be sent to Harvey and Judy Ferris, 31925 190th St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
